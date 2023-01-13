Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) Goa Printing and Stationary Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday conducted a surprise check of his department and suspended one employee and issued show cause notices to seven others for remaining absent from work, an official said.

The check was conducted at the Goa Printing Press, he said, adding the staffer who was placed under suspension remained absent from work frequently.

