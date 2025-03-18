New Delhi [India], March 18(ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) held a five-hour meeting on Monday, where legal experts Harish Salve and Justice Ajit Prakash Shah provided insights on the proposal.

BJP MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairperson on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE), PP Chaudhary, told ANI, "In today's meeting, former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated, and for three hours, the members interacted with him. The members also interacted with Justice Ajit Prakash Shah for almost two hours. The meeting lasted for five hours, and it was very positive. The members sought clarifications on various issues. They are showing great interest in the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. The next meeting is scheduled for March 25."

The JPC is gathering views and constitutional suggestions from all members, and the government will modify the bill accordingly. PP Chaudhary stated that a website will soon be launched to collect feedback from different stakeholders.

Opposition leaders said that the meetings are proceeding smoothly, with discussions and clarifications being addressed by experts.

PP Chaudhary earlier told ANI, "We will bring 'One Nation, One Election' for the benefit of the country. Members' doubts are being clarified through discussions with experts. A presentation was made on the upcoming portal, and after necessary corrections, the website for 'One Nation, One Election' will be launched. This platform will allow stakeholders and the public to share their opinions clause-wise. The website will feature the bill in both Hindi and English, enabling people to provide informed feedback after reading the Constitution of India. We want to make full use of technology to understand public sentiment."

He emphasized that since political parties are directly affected, it is essential to hear from all sections of society. "We will deliberate through the website and invite expert witnesses. Members have also suggested calling experts periodically to seek their views," he added.

Advertisements will be placed in newspapers and electronic media, inviting stakeholders to share their opinions on the proposed framework for 'One Nation, One Election.' These advertisements will feature a QR code for easy access, allowing people to review the bill details before submitting their feedback.

Earlier, PP Chaudhary informed that former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Rajendra Menon attended a JPC meeting and addressed questions from members across all parties.

"Two experts, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi and former Delhi HC CJ Rajendra Menon, attended the meeting. They gave a presentation, and members from all parties asked questions with great interest. Every member of the JPC is working in the national interest," Chaudhary said.

The Constitution Amendment Bill on 'One Nation, One Election,' currently under review by the JPC, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. (ANI)

