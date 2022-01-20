Indore, Jan 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Thursday said it is the responsibility of people to stop consuming liquor, comments coming after the BJP government reduced the prices of alcohol and allowed their sale at all airports in the state and select supermarkets in four big cities under a new excise policy.

He said there was no move to increase the number of liquor shops in the state.

“It is the responsibility of the society and our duty that we should stop consuming liquor,” Tomar told reporters here when asked about the new excise policy and demand in certain quarters for total prohibition in the state.

The state government has decided to reduce the rates of liquor by 20 per cent in the excise policy for 2022-23 approved by the cabinet two days ago.

Besides, it has given its nod to sell liquor at all airports in the state and also at supermarkets in four big cities.

Moreover, the government has made a provision of issuing home bar licenses to those earning Rs one crore or more annually.

However, the minister said, “In our new policy, there is no room to increase even a single liquor shop in the state.”

Tomar arrived here to take part in a review meeting of MP's state-run western region power distribution company.

Asked about alleged inflated power bills being given to consumers, the minister maintained that if errors are detected in consumption of electricity units, they will be rectified after examination.

