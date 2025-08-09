Dharali (Uttarakhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): After the devastating flash-floods that hit Dharali and Harsil, 816 civilians have been rescued by the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF till Saturday, according to a release.

The road access has also been opened till Limchigad, and the work on a 90-ft Bailey Bridge is in progress.

Also Read | 'S-400 a Game Changer': IAF Downed 6 Pakistani Aircraft, Including 5 Fighter Jets, Struck 9 Terror Camps During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh (Watch Videos).

According to the release, today's rescue air plan includes deployment of two Mi-17 and one Chinook from Dharasu for stores and personnel induction, with eight civil helicopters from Matli continuing civilian evacuation.

Under 'Operation Dharali,' the Indian Army has been victorious in its efforts to restore mobile and internet connectivity in Uttarakhand's Harsil.

Also Read | ICICI Bank Minimum Monthly Balanced Raised to INR 50,000 for New Savings Accounts in Metro and Urban Areas.

The Army managed to repair an optical fibre cable, meant for Army communication, which was damaged by flash floods.

Army signalers carried out the repair work amidst ongoing rescue-operation" rescue operations in Dharali, ensuring communication links for the area.

Indian Army canine teams have also been deployed to assist in search tasks in coordination with Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Zevar radar, and reconnaissance radars as part of the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

The canine teams have been actively engaged in search operations for the past three days, significantly contributing to locating individuals and supporting overall rescue efforts in the challenging terrain.

A large number of supplies, rations and essential materials have been sent to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, an official said earlier today.

At least five people have been reported dead, and 50 are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively involved in the rescue operations, utilising state-of-the-art equipment, including a victim-locating camera and a thermal imaging camera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)