New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Indian Armed Forces' May 7 precision strikes under Operation Sindoor have dismantled nine major terror camps associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoK, and the other four in Pakistan.

Among the destroyed camps in Pakistan, two of those stand out more, as they not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaisha.

During a joint press conference on Sunday, the Director General for Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, revealed operation details on how these two sites, one being the Markaz Taiba, a Lashkar stronghold, in Muridke and the other Markaz Subhan Allah, the headquarters of the Jaish, in Bahawalpur, were targeted and destroyed under the operation.

In a detailed presentation, the Air Marshal explained that the reason for the precision strikes was to target specific buildings within the terror camps that align with India's commitment "not to inflict casualties".

He presented four specific buildings in Muridke camp, which were targeted during the strike that led to the death of Lashkar-e-Taiba-affiliated Mudassar Khadian Khas, who was in charge of the Markaz Taiba there.

He showed four impact points in the Muridke camp that were targeted.

Muridke Terror Camp:

Before Attack:

Impact Points:

After Attack:

The Air Marshal also showed the damages done in Bahawalpur, which housed the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammad Jameel of JeM.

He was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur and was actively involved in the radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.

Bahawalpur Terror Camp:

Before Attack:

After Attack:

Video and photo evidence provided by the Armed Forces reiterated India's stance of only targeting terror camps with no to minimal damage to any civilian or military structure.

Meanwhile, Director General Military Operations, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, during the press conference, said that more than 100 terrorists were eliminated during Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attacks.

According to Ghai, the eliminated terrorists included those involved in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. (ANI)

