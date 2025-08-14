New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday in her address to the nation on the eve of the country's 79th Independence Day praised the armed forces for their relentless efforts in guarding the nation during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack.

Labelling the gruesome killing of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as "cowardly and inhuman", President Murmu said that India's response in the form of Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example of humanity's fight against terrorism.

"This year, we had to face the scourge of terrorism. Killing innocent citizens on holiday in Kashmir was cowardly and utterly inhuman. India responded in a decisive manner and with steely resolve. Operation Sindoor showed that our armed forces are prepared to meet any eventuality when it comes to guarding the nation. With strategic clarity and technical capability, they destroyed terrorist hubs across the border. I believe, Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism," President Murmu said in her virtual address to the nation.

Highlighting the country's unity during Operation Sindoor, the President praised the efforts of the multi-party delegations consisting of MPs across party lines. The world came to realise that India will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of its citizens, she said.

"In our response, what was most noticeable was our unity, which is also the most befitting response to those who wanted to divide us. Our unity was also on display in the multi-party delegations of the Members of Parliament that reached out to various nations to explain India's position. The world has taken note of India's stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens," President Murmu asserted.

Focusing on the achievement of the defence sector in indigenous manufacturing, the President noted that the outcomes of Operation Sindoor were telling of the fact that India has managed to be self-sufficient in meeting many security requirements.

Operation Sindoor was also a "test case of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in the defence sector."

"The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India's defence history since Independence," President Murmu said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

The government also sent seven multi-party delegations to several countries across the globe to apprise them of India's stand against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

