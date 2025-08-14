As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her traditional address to the nation on the evening of Thursday, August 14. This marks her fourth Independence Day eve address since taking office. The speech will be broadcast in both Hindi and English and will be available across multiple platforms, including Doordarshan, All India Radio (AIR), and Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel. Scroll down to watch the President of India Speech on Eve of Independence Day 2025 live. Gallantry Awards 2025: 9 IAF Officers, Including 4 Pilots, Honoured With Vir Chakra for Precision Strikes in PoJK and Pakistan During Operation Sindoor.

President of India Speech on Eve of Independence Day 2025 Live Streaming

