New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said his government has opened a primary healthcare unit in Hyderabad drawing inspiration from the AAP government's mohalla clinics.

Rao, along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, visited a mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur on Saturday where he interacted with doctors and patients.

"When I came to Delhi five-six years ago, one of my friends told me that the AAP government is doing a very good job through mohalla clinics. So, I sent my officers to see these mohalla clinics. We drew lessons from it and opened a similar facility in Hyderabad," the Telangana chief minister said.

"The country will make rapid progress if quality health and education can be provided for free to the poor. The Delhi government has achieved this feat and I congratulate them," he said.

Rao also visited a Delhi government school in the national capital where officials briefed him on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.

The Telangana chief minister said his government will set up model schools in his state on the lines of Delhi and will soon send a team of officers for coordination.

