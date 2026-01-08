New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): As part of its sustained monitoring, review and enforcement actions under the Statutory framework of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) carried out an inspection drive in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area of Delhi under 'Operation Clean Air'.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's statement, the inspection was undertaken by CAQM Flying Squads to assess on-ground compliance related to the prevention of dumping and burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)/ biomass, and general upkeep of the area, with a focus on identifying localised sources contributing to air pollution in the region.

The inspection was conducted on January 1, 2026, during evening hours, between 17:30 hrs. and 20:00 hrs by 11 CAQM Flying Squad teams across major NDMC jurisdictions covering Circle-6, Circle-11 and Circle-14. Prominent areas covered during the drive included Chanakyapuri, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, Khan Market, Lodhi Estate, Pragati Maidan, India Gate and surrounding roads.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidences were collected during the inspections and consolidated into a comprehensive inspection report submitted to the Commission, a release said.

As per an official statement, the consolidated findings indicate that a total of 54 inspections were conducted across the NDMC area. During these inspections, instances of biomass/ MSW burning were observed at 18 locations, while MSW dumping was reported at 35 locations.

Biomass burning was primarily noticed near tea stalls, shops and informal settlements, largely for heating purposes, whereas MSW dumping was found at roadside locations, near collection points and Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and in secluded public spaces, which may potentially lead to open burning if not promptly cleared.

While several stretches and locations were found to be generally clean and free from violations, the observed instances highlight the need for strengthened vigilance, particularly during evening and night hours. The inspections highlight that sporadic dumping of waste and localised biomass burning, even in well-maintained municipal areas, can adversely impact air quality and require sustained preventive action, a statement read.

The Commission has stressed the importance of strengthening waste collection and lifting mechanisms, including effective evening-shift operations, timely lifting of dumped waste and strict adherence to the Solid Waste Management Rules to prevent recurrence of such issues.

The Commission reiterated that inspections and enforcement actions under 'Operation Clean Air' will continue to be undertaken regularly across Delhi-NCR to ensure strict compliance with Statutory Directions and GRAP measures. CAQM remains committed to working closely with NDMC and other concerned agencies to address identified gaps, eliminate instances of waste dumping and open burning, and ensure cleaner, well-maintained public spaces in the region, a statement added. (ANI)

