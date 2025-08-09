Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's advanced defence capabilities, indigenous strength and synergy of Indian defence forces by bringing together legacy and modern system operations, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairman DK Sunil said on Saturday.

Addressing the Memorial Lecture of former Air Chief Marshal Lakshman Madhav Katre at HAL's Management Academy auditorium in Bengaluru, the HAL chief also congratulated the defence forces for the "stupendous success" of the Operation.

"This capability (of defence forces) was on full display during Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated India's advanced defence capabilities, indigenous strength and synergy of Indian defence forces that brought together legacy and modern system operations. On behalf of HAL, I would like to congratulate the Indian defence forces for the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor," he said.

Heading the Indian Air Force from 1984-1985, Air Chief Marshal L M Katre commanded various missions in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and always pushed for self-reliance in defence technology. While serving as the Chairman of HAL in 1983, he was instrumental in conceptualising plans for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv.

"Air Chief Marshal Lakshman Madhav Katre left an indelible imprint on the Indian Air Force and on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. His commitment to operational excellence, strategic foresight, and unwavering belief in self-reliance paved the way for what we proudly call today 'Atmanirbharta' in defence," the HAL chief said.

"Air Marshal Katre's life and career were marked by exemplary service and steadfast dedication. From active participation in World War 2, to commanding roles in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, his meticulous planning ensured sustained operations from forward fields under enemy fire," he added.

Talking about the former IAF chief's tenure as HAL chief, DK Sunil mentioned how the projects of LCA Tejas and ALH Dhruv, which were "dreams cast into reality," helped India get away from dependency.

"As Chairman of HAL, he displayed remarkable foresight. At a time when India's defence industry was still nascent, he championed indigenous designs and development, laid the foundation of a program that defines India's aerospace capability today. During his tenure, two projects were conceptualised that transformed India's aviation landscape, the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas and the Advanced Light Helicopter, Dhruv. These were not just projects, they were dreams cast into reality, they symbolised India's ambition to break free from dependency," he said.

Putting forward the operational achievements of both the aircraft and the Helicopter, the HAL chief added, "Today, the LCA Tejas proudly serves in our sky as our frontline fighter, and the ALH Dhruv serves in utility and combat roles for our armed forces. These platforms stand as testimony to Air Chief Marshal Katre's vision and faith in Indian capability."

Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people. (ANI)

