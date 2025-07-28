New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The successful Operation Sindoor established India as a strong nation capable of defending itself on its own, Union minister and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh said on Monday in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, the minister said India destroyed nine terrorist locations in Pakistan without damaging any civilian life and property during the military action in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

It, however, killed more than 100 terrorists, he said, adding that 11 air bases in Pakistan were made redundant during the operation. India neutralised thousands of Pakistani missiles targeted at Indian civilian establishments, Singh, whose JD(U) is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, said during the discussion.

"Operation Sindoor's success was seen by the whole world and they all lauded it," the minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

It also established India as a strong nation that does not buckle under any pressure and takes decisions in its interest, he added.

Operation Sindoor, which started in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Pahalgam terror attack claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen at Baisaran meadows.

Participating in the discussion, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP) said that the Pahalgam terror attack "was not war, it was slaughter, targeted killings in front of families, chosen for their faith".

India's swift and precise retaliation on May 7 was not an act of anger, but a display of ethics, restraint, and resolve, he said.

Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, he said that when "terror crosses borders, self-defence is not just a right, it becomes a duty".

"Operation Sindoor proved India's capability in critical hours. But the next step is preparing for transformational decades. We must lead not just with strength, but with foresight, rooted in our Constitution and driven by 1.4 billion dreams," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff.