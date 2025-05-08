Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): Locals in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir are bearing the brunt of heavy shelling by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) since the night of May 7 in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

A local woman in Uri stated, "There was relentless shelling. We were sleeping and suddenly we heard the sound. We went outside and a bombshell fell in our house. Everyone at home were injured and admitted in Baramulla. The house of my brother has also got burnt. There are no food items or food left. We have lost our house. Both our houses are completely damaged. There should be peace."

Another local said that there was heavy shelling in the night.

"We have faced too much losses due to heavy shelling. Two bombshells fell in our house. Two small kids were injured. There is no food. Everything is lost. There is no place to stay. The government should think about our kids," the local said.

The Indian Army have proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery guns firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 7 and May 8, as per the officials.

The Pakistan Army had resorted to firing in areas opposite in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir."During the night of May 7-8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. The Indian Army responded proportionately," the statement from the Indian Army stated.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, to which India has responded amply. The Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

The strikes were aimed at avenging the Pahalgam attack victims and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil.

Earlier, 15 innocent civilians were killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army targeted civilian areas in the border areas. The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses. After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses. Shelling by Pakistan damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes and cracked walls. (ANI)

