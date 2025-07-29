New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the Indian armed forces taught such a lesson to those behind the Pahalgam attack that the "masters of terrorism" are still losing their sleep over it.

Responding to the two-day debate on Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister said the attack was aimed at instigating riots in India, and the country's unity has foiled the attempt.

"I stand here to make a case for India, and to show a mirror to those who do not understand this. I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination.

"We have complete trust in the capabilities of our armed forces and they were given a free hand to respond. The armed forces taught them such a lesson that the masters of terrorism are still losing their sleep over it," he said.

Modi noted that Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action and had started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit.

"It (Pahalgam attack) was a conspiracy to instigate riots in India and the country's unity foiled that attempt. When I speak of this Parliament session being a Vijayotsav, it is of destroying the headquarters of terror," he said.

