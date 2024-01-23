Lengpui (Mizoram) [India], January 23 (ANI): Operations at Mizoram's Lengpui airport were suspended and all in-coming flights diverted after a Myanmar Army plane crash landed at the airport on Tuesday morning, said an official.

The official from the State's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the matter, and as of now it cannot be said when both outgoing and incoming flights will be resumed.

The Mizoram Director General of Police, Anil Shukla said that the final decision regarding the operation of the airport will be taken shortly.

"At the moment, the operations at the airport have been suspended, and a thorough inspection is going on. A final decision regarding the operation of the airport will be taken shortly," the Mizoram DGP said.

"Today at 10:30 am, one plane from the government of Myanmar had come to Lengpui airport to take back the surrendered Myanmari army personnel. While landing, the aircraft overshot the runway and went into the bushes. This led to damage to the aircraft. The aircraft was carrying 14 crew members. Eight of them were injured," he said.

"All the injured were initially taken to the Lengpui hospital, and later on they were shifted to the civil hospital. They have received minor injuries. None of them is serious," he said. (ANI)

