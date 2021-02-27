Betul (MP), Feb 27 (PTI) Two suspected peddlers were arrested here in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for trying to smuggle in 5.6-kg opium worth Rs 2 crore which was stuffed in wrappers of chocolate bars, police said.

On a tip off, police intercepted an SUV on Parsodia Road in Betul Bazaar area in evening and found the opium stuffed in chocolate wrappers, Betul superintendent of police Simala Prasad told reporters, adding that the police arrested Mangsingh Rajpurohit (36) and Suresh Pawar (40) from the SUV.

One of the two cartons of the contraband was recovered from the SUV while another box was seized from elsewhere, the SP said.

As per initial investigation, Rajpurohit has been involved in the illegal trade of packing opium in the wrappers of chocolate bars since a long time, Prasad said.

Rajpurohit and Pawar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Prasad said, adding that probe was underway to find the source and destination of the seized consignment.

