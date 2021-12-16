New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed the Opposition for creating repeated ruckus inside Rajya Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that led to the adjournment of the House for the day and said that they are hampering the productivity of the House and exposing themselves.

The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day, in its second adjournment during the day, over the Opposition uproar on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Opposition created a ruckus in the House soon after it reassembled at 2 pm following the first adjournment seeing resignation from Minister of State from Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The Opposition thinks that what they are doing is hampering the productivity of the Parliament. They are exposing themselves. As far as the case is Lakhimpur Kheri is concerned, the law is taking its own course. Nobody in our party has justified what has happened, neither has anyone tried to protect anybody."

Naqvi said that the law is taking its own course adding that the culprits should not be pardoned and the innocent should not be punished.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish among others was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed. (ANI)

