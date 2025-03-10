Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) The lone MLA of opposition ISF on Monday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and urged her to look into his "inability" to spend funds from his MLA quota for the development of his constituency, primarily due to the administrative red tape.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader Naushad Siddique, the sole non-BJP opposition legislator in the state assembly, represents Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

Siddique went to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' and held a meeting with Banerjee for around 20 minutes.

“I am unable to spend money from the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds for work in my constituency because of administrative tangles for the last couple of years,” he told reporters after meeting the chief minister.

“Despite repeated requests to various levels of the administration, nothing has been working. I have come to the topmost position in the government and she assured me to look into the matter," Siddique said.

Earlier in the day, the ISF leader informed the state Assembly about his inability to spend the MLALAD funds.

