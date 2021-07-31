New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Some opposition parties, led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), met President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday and sought his intervention in asking the government to set up a JPC on farmer deaths and allow a discussion on the farmers' issue and the Pegasus snooping controversy in Parliament.

Leaders of SAD, NCP and JKNC met the president and handed over a letter signed by the representatives of various parties for his intervention.

The Congress, however, was not a signatory to the letter.

The letter by various parties, including SAD, Shiv Sena, NCP, BSP, JKNC, RLP, CPI and CPI(M), urges the president to intervene to ensure the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to ascertain the details of farmer deaths during their agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre and allow a discussion on their issues in Parliament.

