New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) India is at the cusp of time from where it can pole-vault in every sector and tackle its present and future challenges with the help of science, technology and innovation, Department of Science and Technology secretary Ashutosh Sharma said.

He was speaking during a panel discussion organised by Kautilya University in partnership with Science Policy Forum on Tuesday.

Chandrima Shaha, president, Indian National Science Academy, underlined the need to bridge the trust deficit between public and private sectors.

The 'Let's Talk Policy' panel discussion series aims at bringing forth a select group of panelists, sharing differing views on key issues of national and global relevance and building the dialogue into a conversation for the student community.

The series is also looking at unravelling major themes around democracy, politics, and human rights and explore the challenges and rewards of implementing practices by creating a cohesive platform and calling on thematic experts to foster a healthy dialogue around the most pressing issues.

