Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country."

"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he said.

"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Kharge said.

He said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up and its composition will be finalised in the next meeting in Mumbai. The dates for the Mumbai meeting will be announced soon.

Kharge said a common secretariat will also be set up for campaign management in Delhi and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He said a joint statement has been approved at the meeting.

Kharge also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is now trying to bring together parties that had splintered which shows that "he is afraid of opposition parties".

"There are some differences between us but we have put that behind... We are together in the interest of the country," Kharge said. "We'll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed," he said.

In her remarks at the presser, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while acknowledging all leaders present referred to Rahul Gandhi as "our favourite".

Referring to the name of the alliance adopted, Banerjee said, "BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for country, for the world."

The only job the regime at the Centre does today is to buy and sell governments, she alleged.

"INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose," Banerjee said.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties held extensive deliberations in Bengaluru for finalising a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

