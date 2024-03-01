Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's address in the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session on Friday was disrupted by the opposition Congress legislators who raised the issues of the protesting farmers and resorted to sloganeering.

Amid the uproar, Purohit read out a few lines from his address and told the House that the rest of it be treated as read.

As soon as the governor began delivering his address, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring raised the farmers' issue and said that homage be paid to Shubhkaran Singh, who died during clashes between the protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel.

"It will be good if the governor pays homage to the deceased young farmer," Warring said.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab. "You have not been able to protect your farmers," he said, drawing the Punjab Governor's attention on the matter.

The Congress members insisted that farmers' issues be discussed first.

At this, the governor said, "I will request the leader of the opposition that you have ample of time to discuss these things. As per the agenda and custom, I am supposed to deliver my speech. After my speech, you can raise any issue."

