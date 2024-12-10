New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Opposition INDIA bloc is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said that the resolution was signed by INDIA bloc leaders.

"The Parliament is not working as the ruling party shouts at the opposition. It is the responsibility of the ruling party to run the Parliament. Our fight is with the ideology of the government but the person sitting on the chair is far from the political party. Till today the chair did not let the opposition get so disappointed. Today Nadda ji was speaking and his mic was on and no one was stopped. Parmod Tiwari stood to speak but his mic got off after a few seconds. INDIA bloc leaders signed the no-confidence motion. Today it was supposed to be submitted but leaders of the INDIA bloc will decide the strategy," he added.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh said,"TMC has walked out of the Rajya Sabha. In pursuit of our constitutional rights, in order to protect constitutional parliamentary democracy, we have given in our resolution of no-confidence. We have given it because the Modi government is murdering Parliament. The opposition is not being allowed to raise people's issues."

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said that the no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution

"We want to raise the issues of the public. Our leader Mamata Didi has told us that issues of employment, inflation, Manipur and funds meant for West Bengal to be raised. When the BJP talks on issues other than these, it is their way to ensure they don't talk on these important issues. If there is a discussion, we could rip the BJP to shreds on these issues. So, TMC walked out of the Rajya Sabha today over BJP obstructing proceedings of the House. The no-confidence motion (against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution, it is not against the rules," Sushmita Dev told ANI.

Congress led by the INDIA bloc has been demanding a discussion over the Adani issue and also held a protest in the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs on Tuesday demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on them and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side.

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after unruly scenes broke out during the proceedings. Members of Parliament from both opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks, leading to a disruption in the day's schedule.

When the Lok Sabha convened, Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over what he termed as "undignified demonstrations" in Parliament premises. "Such behavior is not in line with the norms of this House," he stated, urging senior leaders to maintain decorum and set a positive example for the nation.

Birla highlighted the importance of articulating differences respectfully, noting that over the past 75 years, Parliament has been a platform for constructive debate. The session was marked by accusations from both sides.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government for avoiding discussions. "We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to have a discussion...that's why they get the House adjourned through any reason..." she said.

Opposition MPs later protested on the Parliament steps, demanding a government response on the Adani controversy.

Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the government of stalling Parliament.

"The govt is saying that the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to run. But it is the govt which has decided to not run the Parliament." he alleged.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Congress of not letting the house run,"Why are they not giving a clarification and what is George Soros' connection with Sonia Gandhi? They are not letting the House run and then creating chaos outside the House."

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

