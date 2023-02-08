New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) TMC MP Derek O'Brien suggested on Wednesday that the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were on the same page on a "plan" to corner the government over the Adani issue.

He, however, did not divulge the plan.

In a cryptic tweet, he said, "My hunch. Opposition parties on the SAME PAGE in #Parliament Rajya Sabha. Coming up, Thursday afternoon 2 pm. ONE ISSUE: SCAM; ONE DEMAND: ENQUIRY; ONE PLAN: Not telling you yet."

The opposition hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani, which they termed "the elephant in the room", with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of "protecting" the billionaire.

The opposition's attack came after Modi replied to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reply to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Thursday.

