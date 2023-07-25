New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Amid the impasse in Parliament over their demands related to the Manipur violence, floor leaders of opposition parties held a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss their strategy.

The meeting was held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

The opposition parties have also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP member was suspended on Monday for “repeatedly violating” directions of the Chair.

Ahead of the meeting, Kharge said opposition parties will take a collective decision on their strategy.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha and Trinamool Congress’ Derek O'Brien were among those present in the meeting.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.

Twenty-six opposition parties have named their alliance INDIA. The two Houses have witnessed repeated adjournments over opposition demands.

The government has made efforts to reach out to opposition leaders to break the impasse. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has also met the floor leaders. (ANI)

