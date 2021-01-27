New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi is in touch with opposition leaders to discuss the joint strategy to take on the government during the budget session of Parliament on various issues, especially farm laws, sources said.

The sources said that the leaders will have a meeting through video conference soon to chalk out a joint strategy.

The budget session will start on January 29 and the first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the budget session. (ANI)

