New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Opposition members on Wednesday stormed out of the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that its proceedings had become a mockery.

They, however, returned to attend the meeting after an hour amid indications that the committee chairperson would seek an extension in its term.

Sources said the panel's tenure might be extended till the first week of the Budget Session, adding that a final decision would have to be taken by the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, A Raja of the DMK, Sanjay Singh of AAP and Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC protested the conduct of committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, alleging that he was keen to wrap up its proceedings by the November 29 deadline without completing due process.

Gogoi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had indicated the committee might be given an extension but it appeared that some "big minister" was directing the action of Pal.

TMC MP Banerjee said, "It is a mockery."

YSR Congress MP V Vijaysai Reddy said all parties not allied with the BJP wanted an extension but Pal called for finishing its work so that the report could be tabled in the Lok Sabha on November 29.

