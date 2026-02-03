New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday criticised the government, alleging that the Leader of the Opposition was deliberately prevented from speaking in Parliament, and warned that certain policy decisions could have a severe impact on farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "It is very unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition was not allowed to speak in the Parliament. In a democracy, everyone has the right to put forward their views."

She further expressed concern over the agriculture sector, claiming that opening markets to the United States could adversely affect Indian farmers.

"The agriculture sector will suffer significantly due to the market opening for the U.S. The government is against the farmers," she alleged.

Commenting on the suspension of eight Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session, Yadav said the opposition would continue to raise the matter.

"We will raise this issue tomorrow also. The MPs are not being allowed to speak in the Parliament," she added.

Meanwhile, eight opposition members have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference about the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, resumed proceedings at 3 pm, and Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said that he would not refer to any magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's memoirs but would make comments about Chinese action during the Kailash Range standoff with China and the government's response.

The government has said that Rahul Gandhi cannot quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it.

The opposition MPs who have been suspended for the remainder of the session are Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Dean Kuriakose and CPI-M member S Venkatesan. (ANI)

