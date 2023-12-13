New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Parties of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss their future course of action on the security breach in Parliament, and are considering meeting President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay announced that the opposition parties will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday morning to discuss the issue.

Sources said opposition leaders are considering seeking statements from the government in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the security breach. They are also considering meeting President Murmu over the issue.

Opposition parties will jointly decide the future course of action, a source said.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of leaders of all parties in the House, after two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

