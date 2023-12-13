A video of journalists fighting for a smoke canister during the Indian Parliament security breach is trending on social media. The canister was used by the intruders who stormed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13. In the video, a TV9 reporter is seen holding the canister and trying to report, while other reporters, including Pallavi Ghosh of Zee News and News18, try to grab it from him. The TV9 reporter pleads with Ghosh to let him finish his report and promises to give her the canister later. In a massive security breach, two people carrying canisters today jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers, forcing all the parliamentarians to flee. The House was adjourned immediately after. Lok Sabha Security Breach: Lok Sabha MPs Punch, Slap Parliament Intruder (Watch Video).

TV Reporters Fight for Gas Canister

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)