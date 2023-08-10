New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Members of Opposition parties on Thursday staged a walkout while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.

As the Prime Minister was taking on the Opposition on several issues, the members of I.N.D.I.A bloc staged a walkout from the House, literally making the Opposition benches empty.

Also Read | Caste Census in Uttar Pradesh: No Caste Based Survey in State, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

During his speech PM Modi took a dig at opposition parties, saying it is blessing of God that opposition have brought a no-confidence motion against his government and that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Prime Minister said that people have repeatedly shown trust in the government.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: People of Country Have No Confidence in Congress, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People of the country have shown trust in our government again and again. I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that the opposition parties had brought a no-confidence motion against his government in 2018 also ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)