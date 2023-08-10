New Delhi, August 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying people of the country have no confidence in the opposition party and it has “neither policy nor intention” to make India third largest global economy. Replying to the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi cited figures from several states where is Congress is weak and said people of these states are saying 'No Congress'

"People of the country have no confidence in Congress. Due to arrogance, they are not able to see the reality. In Tamil Nadu, they won in 1962 and since 1962 the people of Tamil Nadu are saying 'No Congress'. In West Bengal they won in 1972, people of West Bengal are also saying 'No Congress'. In UP, Bihar, and Gujarat they won in 1985 and the people of these states are also saying 'No Congress'...," he said.

The Prime Minister referred to BJP-led government’s aim to make India world's third-largest economy if it gets next term in office and said opposition has not posed questions about how it will be done and he has to teach them even this.

"When we say that we will make our economy the third largest economy in the next 5 years, a responsible opposition would have asked questions as to how will we do it but 'Yeh bhi mujhe hi sikhana pada raha hai',” Prime Minister said. "...If Congress says that everything will happen on its own, it means Congress has neither policy nor intention or vision or understanding of global economic system or India's economic world's strength...,” he added.

Attacking opposition parties, he said for them party is above nation. "Through their conduct, a few Opposition parties have proven that for them Party is above Nation. I think you don't care about the hunger of the poor but the hunger for power is on your mind," he said.

“Jinke khud ke bahikhaate bigade hue hain, wo humse amara hisaab liye phirte hain,” he added. Taking another jibe at opposition, he said the opposition has a secret blessing that those they attack make progress. "Vipaksh ke logon ko ek secret vardaan mila hua hai ki jiska bhi yeh log bura chahenge uska bhala hi hoga.' One such example is standing before you. '20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya...," he said. The debate on no-confidence motion started on Tuesday.

