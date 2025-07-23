New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh has alleged the "opposition's conspiracy" behind the recent spurt in crime in Bihar, asserting that the NDA has never given protection to criminals and swift actions have been taken by the Nitish Kumar government to nab the perpetrators of crime in the state.

In an interview with PTI Videos, he slammed the opposition parties for their protest against the revision of electoral rolls in the state, accusing them of resorting to "hooliganism" in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Parliament against the exercise because names of "fake voters" and "intruders" are being removed from the voter-list.

"So far as allegations related to crime in Bihar are concerned, it has gained momentum in the last three-four months. My allegation is that there is also a conspiracy of the opposition because those who are being caught either belong to a particular caste or a particular community, be it the Kemka murder case or the Paras Hospital case," Singh said.

The BJP MP, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, said it is the duty of the government to curb crime and a "sin" to give protection to criminals, "which happened during the RJD rule" in the state.

"During Lalu Prasad's rule, negotiations with criminals used to be held in the CM House," he alleged.

"The NDA has never given protection to criminals. Swift action is taken to nab the perpetrators of crime," he added.

On the opposition parties' allegation with regard to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Singh said they are in pain because names of "farzi" (fake) voters and intruders are being removed from the voters' list.

"The names of some people who have died are being removed. The names of some people who have gone outside are being removed. If there is any foreigner, Rohingya, Bangladeshi or intruder, names of such people are being removed," he said, citing media reports.

Only Indian citizens will vote in the elections, Singh said, slamming the opposition parties for making "hue and cry" over the voter-list revision exercise.

"Scenes recently witnessed in the Bihar Assembly on SIR are (opposition's) anarchy, hooliganism. The opposition parties are also protesting in the Parliament House premises and levelling allegations against the constitutional system. It is not right," he said.

"When the Congress wins election, EVMs and Election Commission are fine but when it loses, questions are raised. This is what is going on," he added.

The minister said that the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) did not do any work for the development of Bihar during their tenure.

'No work was done during the UPA rule before the Modi government. So they (the opposition) say that their votes are being stolen," he charged.

"Tejashwi Yadav does not do 'A to Z' politics, he only does 'F', which is family politics,” he added.

Asked about murmurs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son joining politics, Singh said everyone has the right to do it but Kumar has not yet allowed his family to come into politics.

"Nitish Kumar's character is not like that of Laluji. But if he (Nitish's son) comes, then there is nothing wrong in it," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)