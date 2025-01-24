Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday confirmed that one worker has died after the roof collapsed in an ordnance factory explosion in Bhandara district.

"According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. We share the grief of his family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said on X.

Fadnavis stated that five of the 13 to 14 workers who were trapped in the roof collapse have been evacuated from the site.

"Five of them have been safely evacuated. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are at the scene and all kinds of assistance are being provided," the Maharashtra CM said in a post on X.

SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will reach soon, the CM said.

"The district administration is involved in the rescue operations in coordination with the defense forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance," he added in his post.

A blast took place at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Jawahar Nagar Bhandara this morning.

The rescue and medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

