Champawat (Uttarakhand), Feb 4 (PTI) A follower of spiritual leader Osho allegedly shot himself dead in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, a police officer said on Saturday.

The body of Swami Dhyan Yogi, 45, hailing from Lucknow, was recovered from near Warsi cave, 85 km from Champawat town. He was building an ashram near the cave, according to police.

A pistol and an unsigned suicide note dated January 28 were recovered from the spot, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said.

Prime facie, it seems he was suffering from depression and shot himself dead, the police officer said.

The case is being examined from all angles, he said.

Baba Virendra Giri of Warsi cave said Dhyan Yogi was staying with him in the cave for the past seven days and was in depression.

