New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Oxford University Press (OUP) on Friday launched Oxford Inspire, a new suite of blended learning solutions for class 1-8 students which aims at developing good implementation products for India's new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Oxford Inspire is billed as India's first competency-based blended learning solution with 'learner success' at its core.

The NCF for school education will serve as a guideline for designing syllabus and textbooks and for teaching practices in the country.

Fathima Dada, MD-Education at OUP, says the new platform has to do with developing good implementation products for the NCF.

"It really responds to the curriculum requirements. We are focusing on the policy principles which are child-centred learning and looking at learning as a journey that becomes more personalised so that if you are a very talented learner you can move at your own pace and if you are a struggling learner, you have an opportunity to catch up," Dada, who is on a visit to India, told PTI.

There are some unique 21st century aspects to Oxford Inspire, she added.

According to Sumanta Datta, managing director at OUP India, the foundation of Oxford Inspire, which was born during the pandemic, resonates with the approach recommended by the new National Education Policy and focuses on concept-based, cross-disciplinary education, imparted through engaging theme and activity-based blended learning modules.

"We believe that the students and teachers will appreciate Oxford Inspire's innovative formats to improve conceptual learning and access to quality content," he said.

Oxford Inspire is designed to inspire learners to acquire knowledge, abilities, and skills through a variety of experiences in an engaging and flexible environment and inspire teachers to engage innovatively with learners by combining sound pedagogy with new-age technology.

It will offer print and digital courseware for English, Mathematics, Environmental Studies and Science blending the two learning mediums through a unique learning journey. The gamified platform will allow greater levels of student engagement and drive a deeper understanding of core concepts.

Oxford Inspire will also offer a reading portal, a multilingual digital library with exclusive graded stories on Indian and international themes. The aim of the reading portal is to encourage learners to read for pleasure, hone their knowledge of India, and empower them to become independent readers.

OUP said Oxford Inspire's three fundamental pillars - competency-based progression, flexible learning environment and learner engagement - are critical to creating confident, connected, actively involved and lifelong learners. Aligned with the National Education Policy priorities, these pillars will enable classrooms to shift from traditional rote learning methods to holistic concept-based learning.

Dada said the Indian education sector is on a transformational journey which has been accelerated by innovation in digital technologies and bolstered by the government prioritising the sector.

"Our new product, Oxford Inspire supports our intention to meet the ever-changing needs of Indian students for holistic learning by offering schoolbooks and companion digital solutions such as videos, question banks, quizzes etc."

