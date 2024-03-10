Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said that the victory alliance, which triumphed in the previous elections, is set to continue its momentum into the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"Our Victory alliance continues for the 2024 General Election also. Cadres should do groundwork thinking 'MK Stalin' is the candidate in all 40 constituencies," MK Stalin said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu sealed a seat-sharing pact on Saturday with the Congress (both allies of the INDIA bloc) which will contest on nine seats, setting aside 21 seats for the ruling DMK.

DMK has so far finalised seat-sharing deals with allies CPI (M), CPI, IUML and KMDK, besides MDMK and VCK. MDMK, IUML and KMDK (DMK Symbol) each to get one seat while VCK, CPM, CPI get two seats each in the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress will contest the lone seat in Puducherry.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK-led alliance secured a landslide victory by bagging 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress, which was also a part of the alliance, bagged 8 seats out of the nine contested.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, won only one seat.

Stalin emphasized the broader INDI alliance's commitment to defeating the BJP in the upcoming elections.

"INDI alliance partners have set up a political agenda in people's hearts to defeat the BJP. Alliance leaders are having alliance talks in various states as BJP against votes shouldn't get shattered. Seat-sharing discussions have been concluded in several states, with ongoing talks in others, which will also get done very soon," MK Stalin said.

Stalin stressed the urgency of winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu to effectively influence Union Politics.

"In Tamil Nadu, DMK-headed INDI alliance finalised the seat sharing yesterday. MNM also has joined hands with our alliance. Friend Kamala Hassan has announced he will campaign for our alliance. These leaders have one goal which is to defeat fascist BJP. All should work thinking 'MK Stalin' is the candidate in 40 constituencies. We have to win 40 out of 40 seats then only we can bring change in Union Politics. If we need to form a Union Government which respects the states then we should win all 40 seats," MK Stalin said.

Drawing attention to the perceived failures of the BJP over the past decade MK Stalin stated, "People have realised how the BJP has spoiled the country in the last 10 years. Canvass the 3 years of successful Dravidian Government to the people." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)