Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the people of the country are connected with a thread of unity due to its faith that is inherited from its land.

Speaking at an event organised by the All India Bhojpuri Samaj in Lucknow on the occasion of Chhath Puja, the UP CM said that faith kept the country together in adverse conditions.

"Our country is a land of faith, and this faith connects the entire country with a thread of unity. This faith has brought India together even in adverse situations," he said.

He further elucidated how the countries that forgot their culture have only made materialistic progress, losing their soul.

"In the Middle Ages, foreign invaders damaged our religious places, it was the faith that kept us going. Otherwise, we would also have been like those countries who forgot their culture. There are ruins there. They made materialistic progress but lost their soul..." CM Yogi added.

Later in the day, CM Yogi offered 'arghya' to Sun God as part of the Chhath Pooja 2023 celebrations.

Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal. However, celebrations are also witnessed in the national capital, where a large section of people from the aforementioned states live.

Chhath is primarily celebrated with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes. Devotees offer Goddess Chhath (Chhathi Maiya) and God Surya/Bhaskar (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core will bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods that are considered to be pure are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period. (ANI)

