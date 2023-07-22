Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that “daughters are in danger in West Bengal” after a BJP worker alleged sexual assault by Trinamool Congress workers during Bengal Panchayat polls in Howrah district on July 8.

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya, however, said that the police investigated the incident but found no evidence of the alleged incident.

“Our daughters are in danger in West Bengal. I have visited Panchala and the situation there is serious. We will go to court to protect every BJP worker in the state,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

A BJP worker from Howrah's South Panchala in West Bengal has claimed that she was dragged outside the polling booth and her clothes were ripped off adding that she has filed an FIR in the incident.

"They (Trinamool Congress workers) dragged me outside the polling booth holding my hair and threw me down the stairs. They also ripped my clothes. Later, I went to a nearby house to borrow clothes to wear. Had my husband not been present there, they could have done anything to me. He saved me. I have filed an FIR in this incident," the BJP worker said.

Following the sexual assault allegations, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal said, "I have already filed an affidavit in the Calcutta High court...”

However, the DGP further clarified that the police, central forces and even the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly had visited the place on July 8, where the polling was taking place, but no one said anything about the alleged incident.

"On July 8, there were police and central forces in the booth and also there were many people who came to vote, but no one said such an incident happened. Even the LOP had visited that place and the fact-finding team visited once, but no one spoke about this incident. Though we reached out to the complainant and her husband and called her for a medical examination, they have not given anything. If this kind of incident had happened the police would have taken action. This is a digital era and everyone records if anything happens", the DGP added.

Earlier today, BJP MP from West Bengal’s Hooghly Locket Chatterjee broke down while recounting the alleged incident of sexual assault.

“We are also women. We also want our daughters to be saved… We are also India’s daughters. West Bengal is also part of this country. Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on incidents of assault against women in Manipur. He not only spoke for the daughters in Manipur but for daughters across the country,” Chatterjee said.

“He said that the law and order in all states should be made strict to protect our daughters. Not just daughters of Manipur but daughters all over the country. So I urge you all to speak up for us also. Where will our daughters go for justice? There were incidents of violence against our daughters during the recent panchayat polls”, MP Chatterjee said during the press briefing.

During the press briefing, State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar condemned the incident in Manipur where women were paraded in the nude while stating that women were targeted in a similar fashion in his state.

He referred to the alleged incident of assault in South Panchla and said, "We condemn the Manipur incident, it is a sad incident but a woman BJP worker was paraded naked in South Panchla, is it less sad than the Manipur incident? The difference is that there is no video of this incident because Mamata Banerjee's police will now allow it to be recorded.”

The state BJP chief was addressing a joint press briefing with BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee in connection with a video of two women being paraded in the nude in Manipur, which had surfaced online and shared widely. (ANI)

