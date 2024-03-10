India News | Our Good Fortune to Be Represented by PM Modi in Parliament: Kashi-Vishwanath Trustee

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the Kashi-Vishwanath temple, Venkat Raman Shastri, the trustee of the shrine on Sunday said the people of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency were fortunate to be represented by him in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the trustee said, "It is our good fortune that the most admired and loved leader of the world and our PM Narendra Modi is our (Varanasi's) MP. He came to Kashi, the capital of Lord Vishwanath, and Baba Bholenath. He offered prayers to Lord Vishwanath for the fulfillment of his vision for the country's development and progress."

Prime Minister Modi received a trident during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday.

"A trident was also presented to our Prime Minister from the temple so that he can continue taking the country towards development, welfare, and prosperity. It is our good fortune to be represented by the PM in Parliament," Shastri said.

Shastri informed that Prime Minister Modi participated in the Shodashopachara puja.

"In the Shodashopachara puja, which involves meditation, invocation, seating, adorning with clothing, flowers, incense and lamps, offering food, and is concluded with an arati, the Prime Minister performed the rituals around the worship of Lord Vishwanath here,