New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday that the Delhi government under the BJP government has done more work in the first 100 days than the previous government could have done in 10 years.

Parvesh Verma spoke to reporters after participating in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' event organised by Delhi's Education Department.

"The education department of the Delhi government has organised 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' program. I appeal to all Delhiites to plant a tree in the name of their mother in the nearby park... We have taken steps to ensure that water reaches all homes. It will take some time to improve it further and see the changes. The demand for water has increased now. Our officers are monitoring that there is no shortage of water anywhere, and work is also being done on the problem of dirty water, "Verma told reporters.

"Our government has done more work in 100 days than the previous government could do in 10 years", Parvesh Verma told reporters.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' event in New Delhi. She asserted that the government has set up a target of planting more than 70 lakh trees in the present season.

While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed her happiness and stated that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Rekha Gupta informed that the government has requested every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our "Mother Nature and Earth" to make Delhi greener.

"I am pleased that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. We are requesting every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our Mother Nature and Earth, making Delhi greener. We have set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season and expect to improve Delhi's environment by doing this", she told reporters earlier in the month. (ANI)

