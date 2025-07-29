Agartala, Jul 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Tuikarma on Monday night when the girl was going to a grocery shop, they said.

Also Read | Vulgar Messages to Actress Ramya: Such Incidents Must Be Brought to a Halt, Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

"The girl was going to a shop in Paschim Muslim Para. On the way, two men kidnapped her, took her to a secluded place and raped her," Jayanta Dey, the officer-in-charge of the Teliamura police station, said.

One of the accused, identified as Antar Miah, was arrested. The other accused, Hiran Miah, is on the run, and a hunt is on for him, police said.

Also Read | ‘Operation Sindoor’ Debate in Lok Sabha: Under Home Minister Amit Shah the Pahalgam Terror Attack Happened, but Where Is Accountability, Says Priyanka Gandhi (Watch Video).

"As the victim was screaming for help, locals reached the spot, but by then, the accused persons had escaped. She was brought to the police station, where an FIR was lodged," Dey said.

An investigation into the case is underway, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)