Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) More than 1.27 crore people participated in International Yoga Day celebrations held across over 1.30 lakh locations in Rajasthan, setting a new record for the state, according to an official statement.

“The state also topped registrations on the Government of India's Yoga Sangam portal with a record 2.44 lakh participants signing up, the highest among all states," it said.

Also Read | UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for National Eligibility Test Exam of June 25, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"Rajasthan established a new milestone by organising Yoga sessions at over 1.30 lakh venues and participation from more than 1.27 crore people," according to a statement.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the state-level event held on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer on June 21 while similar events were held across the state by government bodies, private organisations, social organisations and different groups.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: EC Mulls House-to-House Verification for Revision of Electoral Rolls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)