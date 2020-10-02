New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): As many as 1,57,733 passengers took flights across the country on October 1 as aviation operations have started to soar, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Friday.

"India soaring higher! 1,57,733 passengers took to the skies across the country on 1st October. Aviation operations continue to soar! #SabUdenSabJuden #IndiaFliesHigh," the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

It further informed that 1,57,446 passenger arrivals took place across the country on October 1, along with 1,483 flight departures.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed on Thursday that domestic civil aviation operations continue on a steady growth trajectory towards pre-COVID numbers.

