New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) More than 1.68 lakh pensioners' grievances have been redressed in the last two years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, he said the Centralised Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) has reduced the backlog with no case pending for more than two years as on date.

The CPENGRAMS is an online system for redressal of pension-related grievances.

"1,68,964 grievances have been resolved during last two years (from 01.11.2022 to 31.10.2024)," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

For the redressal of grievances of family pensioners and super-senior pensioners, specific categorisation of such grievances, including the delay in the start of family pension and additional pension, has been done for better monitoring, the minister said.

Further, regular reminders are issued and monthly Inter-Ministerial Review Meetings (IMRMs) are conducted for such cases, he said.

Also, under 100 days action plan, a month-long special campaign, for redressal of family pension grievances, was launched in July, 2024, which achieved 94 per cent redressal, Singh said.

He said redressal of pension grievances is an on-going process.

As per the policy, all the pension grievances are redressed in a decentralised and time-bound manner by the concerned ministries/departments as per the extant rules and in case the final redressal is not done within the time limit, an interim reply with the reason behind the delay has to be provided, the minister said.

The government has issued instructions from time to time with emphasis on ultimate and conclusive redressal of the grievances within 21 days from earlier 30 days, he said.

The quality of redressal is monitored through a feedback centre and appeals are filed in the cases graded as ‘poor', the minister said.

These initiatives have helped in improving the redressal time and the quality of redressal, he added.

"Technological advancements, covering auto forwarding and auto lateral movement of the grievances, are initiatives which will further reduce the redressal time and increase the quality of redressal," Singh said.

