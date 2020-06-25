New Delhi [India], 25 June (ANI): At a time when the country is facing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has recorded procurement of more than 1,00,000 units of blood, informed Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday while launching the 'eBloodServices' mobile application developed by IRCS.

The 'eBloodServices' mobile app will serve the need of blood-related service for needy patients. "Through this app, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time and the blood bank will wait for as long as 12 hours for the person to collect it. This app makes it easy for those in need to request for blood units at IRCS national headquarter," said the health minister.

Once the request is placed through the app, the requisite units become visible to IRCS, NHQ blood bank in its e-Raktkosh dashboard and this allows assured delivery within the specified time.

"This feature will make it easy for a blood seeker to obtain blood. It shall bring the added advantage of complete transparency and single window access to the service," he said.

Dr Vardhan, who also holds the chair of IRCS said 2,000 blood donation camps were organized during the lockdown period. "In these times, all 89 IRCS blood banks and 1,100 branches across the country have collected a staggering more than 1,00,000 units of blood through in house donations."

It may be noted that during these difficult times more than 38,000 voluntary blood donors registered national headquarter Blood Bank in have been contacted and motivated to donate blood.

Meanwhile, the national headquarter Blood Bank in New Delhi conducted 55 blood donation camps collecting 2,896 units of blood. "A total of 5,221 units were collected during the lockdown period. Blood has been issued to 7,113 patients, including 2,923 thalassaemic patients as well as to Government hospitals such as AIIMS Delhi (378 units) and Lady Hardinge (624 units).

The Central government is making all efforts to fulfil the needs of patients who require blood transfusion for their medical condition. The health minister also urged people to voluntarily donate blood as a service to humanity. (ANI)

