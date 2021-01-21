Amaravati(AP), Jan 21 (PTI) The total number of persons who got the coronavirus vaccine administered in Andhra Pradesh crossed the one lakh mark on Thursday as 23,338 underwent the process on the sixth day.

In all, 1.14 lakh healthcare staff in the state were given the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin so far.

No adverse events following immunization were reported across the state on Thursday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

It said 21,814 healthcare staff were given Covishield vaccine while another 1,524 got a shot of Covaxin in Krishna district only.

Krishna topped the chart with 3,880 vaccinations on the sixth day while Vizianagaram was at the bottom with just 906.

