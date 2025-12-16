New Delhi [India], Decemeber 16 (ANI): Low visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has disrupted aviation operations, leading to cancellations and delays for a significant number of flights on Tuesday. According to official reports, 126 flights have been affected to date, including 49 departures and 77 arrivals.

The airport authorities attributed the disruption to dense fog that had enveloped the Capital, impacting both landing and take-off operations.

The official X account of Delhi Airport posted an update, stating, "Flight operations are running smooth at Delhi Airport. However, a few departures and arrivals may still be affected. Rest assured, our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. Please stay connected with your airline for the latest updates on your flight"

Earlier in the morning, around 6 am, the airport had issued a fog advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions in flight schedules.

The advisory read, "Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals.For accurate and timely updates, please contact your airline directly..."

Compounding the situation, Delhi's air quality remained hazardous. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at around 8 am was 378, classifying the Capital's air as "very poor," according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. This marked a slight improvement from Monday's AQI of 427, which had been classified as "severe."

The low visibility and high pollution levels have also affected daily life for residents and tourists. Speaking to ANI near India Gate, a visitor expressed concerns over the poor air quality and limited visibility.

"The situation is very serious because of pollution...Compared to Indore, I am experiencing difficulty in breathing. Visibility is also very poor; we cannot see the India Gate clearly..." he said.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged passengers to check with airlines for real-time updates on flight operations. Ground staff remain deployed across terminals to assist affected travellers and ensure safety amid the challenging weather and air quality conditions. (ANI)

