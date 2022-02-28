Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 28 (ANI): Nearly 100 students from Gujarat, who are studying in various universities of Ukraine, were welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning as they arrived in Gandhinagar.

These students landed from Ukraine in Mumbai and Delhi under Operation Ganga and were brought back to Gujarat in Volvo buses.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Laptops Unveiled.

Last evening, as many as seven students reached Rajkot after they were evacuated from the war-torn country.

In Vadodara, 17 students, studying in Ukraine reached the city.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Will Win 30 out of 38 in 1st Phase, Says CM N Biren Singh.

Parents and teachers expressed relief and happiness after their wards returned home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)