Baramulla (JK), Nov 25 (PTI) Over 100 women participated in the Jhelum Women's Cycling Rally held in this border district of Jammu and Kashmir to create awareness about drug free Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

The fourth edition of the cycling rally, organised by the Army's Dagger division, was flagged off from Shaukat Ali Stadium, Baramulla, on Sunday.

"A total of 105 women cyclists took part in the cycling rally in three age categories and cycled all the way from Baramulla to Kaman Aman Setu, Uri, covering a distance of 67 kms in the arduos terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, with the theme of Drug Free Kashmir, to spread awareness against drug menace," the defence spokesman said.

He said the participants had been practising for the rally for almost a month.

"Now we feel all the effort was worth it. This is a great achievement and we are proud to be part of this spectacular event," one of the participants said.

The event offered an exceptional riding experience to the enthusiastic women cyclists, weaving through the picturesque landscapes of Baramulla district, the spokesman said.

Set against the backdrop of the Jhelum valley, lush greenery and meandering Jhelum, the expedition provided the participants with a unique opportunity to connect with nature while testing their endurance, the spokesman said.

"The cool, crisp air and vibrant local culture added to the charm, making it not just a rally but a journey through one of India's historic ancient routes that once connected Srinagar to Muzaffarabad," he added

The cultural show at the finish point was held at 'Kaman Aman Setu' and witnessed a passionate performance by the "Strings of Baramulla" Band of the Chinar YUVA Centre followed by a scintillating Pipe Band, Bhangra and traditional Roff dance performance.

