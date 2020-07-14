New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi hospitals have over 11,000 beds available for coronavirus patients, according to the city government's health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, Delhi has a total of 15,300 beds and out of these 11,106 are lying vacant.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has also made arrangement of beds in hotels and banquet halls which are linked to hospitals.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that around 7,000 beds will be occupied by June 15, and 15,000 beds will be occupied by June 30.

However, experts have said that Delhi might need a fresh forecast for the end of July since there has been a decline in cases. The government had predicted that the capital would see 5.5 lakh cases by July end.

